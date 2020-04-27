Tigres UANL: Carlos Salcedo reported that his grandfather has cancer

The defender of the Tigers of the UANL and the Mexican, Carlos Salcedoreported this Sunday, April 26, that his grandfather has cancer, a disease that would have been detected from about a month ago.

Through its official account of Instagram, the “Titan” Salcedo he wrote a few words of support for his grandfather, along with a couple of photographs in which it appears to your side, showing you their support.

“#FuckCancer This is the life, yesterday was my and today is for you. I know that you’re fighting with all I have learned in this time a lot of you more of what I had already learned.. I love you grandpa, and a lot of strength already 1 month fighting this, we will try to give you the best warrior”

In the post, fans, players, and even managers such as Dennis Te Kloese showed their support for Carlos Salcedo in these tough times cuts through his family.