Tigres UANL: Nahuel Guzman reveals his desire to return to Newell’s

Nahuel Guzmán, the goalkeeper of the Tigers of the UANL, is one of the best goalkeepers of the Liga MXthe argentine arrived in Mexico to play with the cats in the Apertura 2014, and since then he has formed a legacy in the set victory.

During an interview for “TNT Sports” the Saddleback spoke about his great desire to return to the League of Argentina, to return to play with the Newell’s Old Boys.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Javier ‘Chuletita’ Orozco reveals the truth about his exit from The Machine

“As I always say, it’s like something personal. I would love to return to Newell’s, but my wife now wants nothing to do because today we have the possibility of being good here (Mexico). And I still have three more years here,” said the goalkeeper of 34 years. Nahuel Guzmán abounded on the subject and stated that he would like to return to ‘Leprosy’, the team that was formed and debuted professionally, to meet 100 matches with the jacket red and black.

“But I have something personal that is completing 100 matches. Perhaps it is a whim, but I have lived my childhood and my adolescence in Newell’s and I was able to get things done. There are few players that could leave champion at Newell s. I Understand that it is very difficult to go back now. Not impossible, but difficult. Apart Alan Aguerre is breaking,” added The ‘Saddleback’.

In the same talk, the keeper of the Tigers indicated that football is evolving in such a way that in the future I could play without goalkeepers. “Today, more than ever, for me, we are headed to the football without archers. Smaller arcs, and we play without goalkeepers, some coaches have already told him so,” said Nahuel. “I always like to tackle, I was a central defender, until he was 12 or 13 years old, after I became a goalkeeper,” he said.