Tijuana vs Santos (1-5) Octavio Rivero puts Warriors on top

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 12.04.2020 21:23:27





‘The damn Day 1 is just’, with these words Luis Garcia started transmission prior to the last meeting of the first date of the choose between Santos and Xoloswhere Octavio Rivero, the laguneros, surprised at the controls with a large party goal 5-1 to Alexis Castrothat he could not do anything to prevent the superliderato of albiverdes.

Before starting this meeting, Jorge Campos wanted to talk about Luis Miguel, who says he never knew in his hometown of Acapulco; and while that story had nothing to do with the duel in turn, served to make the time for the two players were ready.

And thus began the Day 1 for them, with Octavio Rivero nervous at the beginning, which took Alexis Castro, who called the attention, preferring in the field to Miler Bolaños Edwin Cardona.

In the beginning Luis Garcia called for a criminal when Gibrand Lajud made strong swept about Julio Furchwas cautioned the goalkeeper, but the lack was out of the area; nothing happened in the attack, but it was the biggest play of the day, when Alexis to half of the pitch sent the ball out from the left to the right band, justifying, in jest, that he thought he had a player injured and tried to make a fair play.

Then came the rain of goals, first to Tijuana with Camilo Sanvezzo the 21’, but very little lasted the taste Castroas Rivero fired five golazos, highlighting as well as the best gamer of the day.

Matheus Doria and Brian Lozano (volley) gave back to the marker and in the second time, Julio Furch did the third party, Lozano again appeared with the fourth left-foot and up to the FIFA 20 was present Eduardo Aguirre pumping the ball to Lajud for the 5-1 final, where he also excelled the archer Jonathan Orozcobut with criticism on the part of Carlos Guerrero and Luis Garcia calling it “pseudo-Orozco”, because that does not look like real life.