TikTok Dance Off Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon’s their best yet

Experience the latest and best feelings TikTok: Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon!

In an exclusive preview of this evening The show this evening with Jimmy Fallonthe duo clashed on their dance tracks virtual. Calling this the “challenge TikTok watch once”, Jimmy said: “Jennifer and I are going to look at a challenge TikTok that none of us has ever seen before. We’re going to try to recreate it, and whoever gets the closest wins this round. “

"I'm going to fall in flames in front of my children. It is good," teases J. Lo. "They're like, 'mom, we do not bother!"

Jimmy, however, is much more confident in his skills, saying: “I am somewhat known for my dancing, so it will be easy for me I think.”

Watch the stars of TikTok as Charli D’amelio and Addison Rae to stop a movement before having to re-create it by themselves proves to be difficult, even for a pro as experienced as Jennifer!