TikTok mobilizes american stars every night for a good cause

(Relaxnews) – The platform for sharing video TikTok organizes a fund-raiser live from the Tuesday, may 5 (20h in the United States) every night until 9 may, to raise awareness and to help the associations working for the fight against the Covid-19. French internet users need to be prepared to ensure, as the event will start for them at 2 o’clock in the morning.

The event “Happy at Home: #OneCommunity Live” will include live performances from Camila Cabello, DJ Steve Aoki, Giada De Laurentiis, Terry Crews, Wayne Brady, Howie Mandel and Kristin Chenoweth.

The founders of the platform TikTok appear alongside the guests of the event. Charli D’amelio and Addison Rae show respectively more than 53.4 million and 38.2 of followers on the application of video sharing.

“Happy at Home: #OneCommunity Live” will be available in five themes, depending on the evenings of the week. #AlwaysLearning will focus on the learning and awareness, #HealthHeroes on health professionals, #FamilyTime on the time spent with family, #FoodFam on gastronomy, as the evening #MusicMatters will highlight the music on Saturday night.

This series of livestreams will start on 5 may (6 may to 2 o’clock in the morning in France) with Brady and Anna O’brien and will be held at the same hour on five nights of the week.

Later in the week, the family Of Amelio, Jabbowockeez and Steve Aoki will raise funds for the health professionals who are in the front line of the pandemic. The money collected will be donated to the CDC Foundation.

“Happy at Home: #OneCommunity Live” will conclude on Saturday 9 may in the evening with Camila Cabello, Howie Mandel and Kristin Chenoweth, that will encourage donations to the artists through MusiCares and The Actors Fund.

All of the profits from these livestreams will go directly to the associations put forward in the course of various evenings.

TikTok has also announced that it would move up to $ 10 million as part of its initiative to collect donations directly from the proposed application until may 27.

In April, TikTok had already committed to give more than $ 375 million to help health professionals, educators and local communities that suffer most from the health crisis.

The company, which had a record of downloads in the past two months had already organised a musical event entitled “Music Lives” in mid-April. This musical marathon helped raise funds for the program, MusiCares, with the help of musicians and DJ’s such as Swae Lee, Nas, J Balvin, Arcangel, Anitta, Brytiago, Gigolo y the Exce, The Funk Hunters, Tabi and DJ Bash.