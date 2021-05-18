TikTok star admits obsession with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Addison Rae claims to be ‘obsessed with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, for being very “cute.”

Addison Rae is “obsessed” with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship. The 20-year-old TikTok star thinks her friend has found an equally “amazing” partner in blink-182 drummer, with whom she first bonded in January – and believes the couple is very “cute.”

She effusively told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I’m obsessed. I’m obsessed. I love Kourtney and I love Travis, they’re both amazing people and I wish them all the best, they’re so cute.”

Addison appeared in the most recent season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ and, after teaching Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian West, a TikTok dance, the 40-year-old star was very happy to share some tips on fame and life being the focus of attention with the influencer.

Addison said of Kim: “She gave me great advice. I think the whole family has always been so sweet to me and so loving, just giving me advice on how to keep your spirits up, especially in the difficult times that come with, you know, sometimes being under pressure in the spotlight.

“But they’re all amazing, I love the Kardashian family very much.”