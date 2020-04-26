TikTok : top 10 videos the most popular of 2019

2019 will more than ever was the year of TikTok. The social network has experienced a real expansion, with over 1.5 billion downloads, and has become a trend among young people. As we have seen recently with the buzz that has created the video of Juju Fitcats launching the Bim Bam Boom Challenge. By the end of 2019, TikTok has the balance of its year, just like Youtube or Twitter, and unveiled several classifications.

Among the videos more viral, there is an experience of the most explosive, the attack of the fly, a cat dancer, or even a c-section banana. It should be noted that the most viral video this year on TikTok has accumulated more than 17 million likes and received more than 87 000 comments !

Top 10 videos the most popular :

1. Experience explosive

by David Dobrik (17.4 million “likes”)