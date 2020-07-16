Tim Elliott Points Out Ryan Benoit

Tim Elliott against Ryan Benoit has served as the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 13.

The two fighters met in a fight at featherweight on the night of Wednesday (15 July 2020) in the UFC in the event of ESPN 13, Yas island Abu Dhabi, alias Struggle of the Island.

This was a very good fight at the pace at which they have mainly hit the first tower. Things have changed once it has reached the second round, because Elliott was trying to get the withdrawals in volume, more than in the first round.

At a given time, Elliott went for a takedown, but ate a kick in the face by Benoit. Finally, Elliott has marked a retreat, and has done damage. Benoit took the life in the third round and was able to get out of their hands. The judges have given the victory to Elliott.

Check out the fight highlights through the official Twitter account of the UFC:

Elliott enters this contest on a run of three defeats with a defeat and finished 1-4 in his last five fights. Lost against Deveson Figeriredo by the submission, Askar Askarov decision, and Brandon Roval in may through submission.

Benoit was joined in this fight by becoming 2-3 in his last five fights. During his last three games, has been surpassed by Brandon Moren in December 2016, has defeated Ashkan Mokhtarian in November 2017, by KNOCKOUT, and one defeat against Heili Alateng by split decision in December of 2019.

