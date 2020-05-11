Timberlake signs new single for the soundtrack to the movie “Trolls 2 : world Tour”

(Relaxnews) – After having invited SZA on “The Other Side”, also found on the famous trailer for the film, which will make its French release on the 1st of April next, Timberlake offers the services of Anderson .Paak on the song “Don’t Slack”.

Watch the lyric video of “Don’t Slack” of Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak on YouTube : https://youtu.be/3_tHANKrjnc

This is a piece on steroids that we offer the former leader of Nsync with “Don’t Slack”, on which it invites the musician Anderson .Paak. Hymn to the productivity and positivity : “Imagine all the lives that we can save/You don’t even know the power you got in ’em bequest” (“Imagine all of the lives that we can save/You do not have the consciousness of the power that you have in these legs”). A song exciting, which is reminiscent of “Can’t Stop The Feeling”, which appeared on the soundtrack to the first installment of the saga of the Trolls.

Justin Timberlake will also be in the casting of the voice of the film, alongside Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Rachel Bloom, Ozzy Osbourne, .Paak, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Kelly Clarkson, J Balvin reports RollingStone.com.

In the French version, Matt Pokora, Vitaa and Vegedream will be to the business.

Tracklist of the soundtrack of the movie “Trolls 2 : world Tour” :

1. “The Other Side” – SZA & Justin Timberlake

2. “Trolls Wanna Have Good Times” – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & the Pop Trolls

3. “Don’t Slack” – Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake

4. “It’s All Love” – Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

5. “Just Sing” – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak & Kenan Thompson

6. “One More Time” – Anthony Ramos

7. “Atomic Dog World Tour Remix – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson .Paak & Mary J. Blige

8. “Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice” – Walt Dohrn & Joseph Shirley

9. “Rock N Roll Rules” – HAIM & Ludwig Göransson

10. “Leaving Lonesome Flats” – Dierks Bentley

11. “Born to Die” – Kelly Clarkson

12. “Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & the Pop Trolls

13. “Barracuda” – Rachel Bloom

14. “Yodel Beat” – Ludwig Göransson

15. “Crazy Train” – Rachel Bloom

16. “I Fall to Pieces” – Sam Rockwell

17. “Perfect for Me” – Justin Timberlake

18. “Rock You Like a Hurricane” – Rachel Bloom

19. “It’s All Love (History of Funk)” – Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

20. “Just Sing (Trolls World Tour)” – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell