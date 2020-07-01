Time mode : For the new campaign of Burberry, Kendall Jenner is a photograph of the house

In 2018, the designer Riccardo Tisci was appointed as the new artistic director of the house Burberry. Immediately, indicated its desire to renew for the claw of luxury English, while remaining faithful to its history and its values. To give you a new breath, it begins with the study of the possibilities of the logo has not been changed since more than twenty years ago. In search of inspiration, the designer is immersed in the archives of Burberry and discover, almost by accident, the existence of a unique pattern, which dates back to the Twentieth century. This is the starting point of the new era of the house. In collaboration with the graphic of Peter Saville, Riccardo Tisci the reworks and reveals for the first time in August of 2018.

In may of 2019, this canvas that represents the initials of Thomas Burberry, founder of the house, it is the object of a first collection Monogram. This 1er July 2020, the brand presents a second dedicated line, called TB Summer Monogram. This includes a variety of lighter pieces, all stamped with the new logo of the firm, bikinis, beach bags and shoes and dresses of bold colors.

To embody the new collection of Burberry has once again chosen Kendall Jenner as the face. The containment of forces, the model star has also had to perform a series of self-portraits of his house. A dangerous mission, but with success !