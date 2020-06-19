time, where to see it, and as

The June 21, 2020 it will be a very important date for the fans, as there will be an annular solar eclipse, since the Moon being in the apogee, be darkened, the Sun having an apparent size slightly smaller than our star. In this way, you will only see the edge of the Sun, creating a kind of ring.

Let’s start from the essential information. The Eclipse will be visible bands from Central Africa, Southern Asia and Pacific Ocean: these will be the first to observe the show, at 5:45 ut. The highest point, i.e. when the ring of fire will be more visible, it is expected in India at 8:40 Italian, while on the border between Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, it will be possible to witness the phenomenon, most of the time.

NASA, however, has a dedicated page, accessible through this addresswhere you can get the precise times.

In our country it will be visible only in part, but exclusively from the Centre-Southbut it will be a “modest partial eclipse”, as stated by many. In Rome it will be observed from 7:18 to 7:32 and Syracuse at 7:25.

Unlike in the past, however, will not be visible to the naked eye but you will need tools to avoid permanent damage to the sight.