times and where to view the day 2 of the tournament FIFA 20

After the end of the first date of the tournament FIFA 20, Liga MXthe activities don’t stop for the day 2 of the choose MXtherefore will begin this Monday, April 13, with the match Toluca vs Necaxa, where the Red Devils will debut at home and they will seek to follow with the right foot.

Cruz Azul will try to recover the bump you had in the first match against Atlas and now against Atletico San Luis iran for his first victory of this competition.

The Monday we close with a great duel between Atlas and Pueblabecause measuring two teams that come to defeat two of the big four, Cruz Azul, and America, respectively.

The cougars will visit to FC Juarez on Tuesday and have in mind that it is not a rival easy, because the Braves gave battle to Chivas who now will go to the Beautiful Airy to face Pachuca at the Estadio Hidalgo, where they go for their first win.

This day there will be a meeting that will revive the rivalry, because in the choose MX, America will visit the Volcano to be measured to Tigers. And we will close in The Corregidor with the match Queretaro vs Xolos.

Times and where to view the day 2 of the choose MX

*The parties are transmitted by the Liga MX through their digital platforms, the same case that the duels that go by TV Azteca and FOX Sports.

