Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González caught the full act of sex ? These pictures ignite the web

A love story no one had seen it coming ! Yes, after you have been recently separated from Lily-Rose Depp, Timothy Chalamet is again in a relationship with a famous actress, and this picture leaves no doubt. Crazy of his new girlfriend, who has been at the heart of the actor of 24 years is Eiza Gonzalez, an actress from Mexico, which already has a place in the Hollywood cinema. Only a couple, the two agapornis to the left, towards Cabo San Lucas for a little romantic, and have even upped the temperature. Stuck tight in the pool, people actually believed that Timothy and Eiza have been caught in the middle caught in the act of sexual intercourse.

Y’all intimidated Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for a walk, purpose, let’s talk about Timothy Chalamet have sex with Eiza Gonzalez in front of the paparazzi. ???? pic.twitter.com/QUKpFoiJq3 — isabella (@isabella_alvrzz) June 25, 2020

when we told him that we wanted timothée chalamet I am glad that it meant the dune trailer, not fucking him eiza gonzález in the pool in cabo — izzy (@waIlohs) June 25, 2020

In the Face of these photos, for the less self-explanatory, the users were unleashed on Twitter : “All of you have made fun of Shawn Mendes and Camila’s Hair with her walking weird, but let’s talk about Timothée Chalamet, who has sex with Eiza Gonzalez in front of the paparazzi”“When we said that we wanted the content in Timothée Chalamet, we wanted to say the trailer of the movie Dune, not the ba**** Eiza González in the pool in Cabo San Lucas”, “Timothy Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez in full action in the pool in front of the paparazzi… his third leg, oh my God !”. It is not the type discrete, the two lovers are thoroughly enjoying their new romance, regardless of what you say ! For more news about Timothée Chalamet, do you know if he and Army Hammer will be back in the sequel to Call Me By His Name.