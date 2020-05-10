Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson face off in “The King”

Netflix has just unveiled the latest trailer for his next film in history. In “The King”, Robert Pattinson (“Harry Potter”, “Twilight”) appears in the skin of the dauphin of France, an enemy of king Henry V, played by Timothée Chalamet. The movie of David Michôd will be available on the streaming platform, starting Friday 1st of November 2019.

“A new chapter of my life has opened,” says the lead actor in the role of prince Hal, newly crowned in 1415 after the death of Henri IV, his father as tyrannical. If it still appears surrounded by his friend Sir John Falstaff, played by Joel Edgerton, “King” should do in the face of the French threat that represents the dauphin, Louis of Guyenne. After the death of his father, Henry V must resume the war where the former king of England had left it even if the enemy antant no longer his own. More accustomed to enjoy the pleasures of life, in utter recklessness, Hal must now assume its responsibilities in this Hundred Years War.

Robert Pattinson, here embodies a dolphin French ready to spread the blood and the pain. “The screams of your men… The night I will be rocked by sobs, sets out dispassionately the actor of “Twilight” in this trailer.

In addition to those two headliners, Lily-Rose Depp, Sean Harris and Ben Mendelsohn complement the castingdu film. it will be visible on Netflix on the 1st of November, almost two months after its premiere in Venice (Italy).

“King” David Michôd

With Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn…