Timothée Chalamet in “Dune”, a first image

CINEMA – For his next big movie role, Timothée Chalamet will interpret Paul Atreides in the adaptation of the epic science-fiction “Dune”, by director Denis Villeneuve, who should come out on the 23rd of December next.
Monday, April 13, Vanity Fair has unveiled a first picture of the actor franco-american in the film. In this photo (below), “the young Paul Atreides is preparing to leave her comfortable life on the planet Caladan, to a mining planet unsafe by the name of Arrakis, where his rich family, rich will oversee the extraction of a spice that is vital to the galaxy”, describes the american magazine.
The cast will also include Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa or even Javier Bardem.
“Dune” is an adaptation of a novel of science-fiction myth of the writer Frank Herbert, published in 1965. In 1985, the director David Lynch had adapted in the first film.
