Timothée Chalamet in “Dune”, a first image

CINEMA – For his next big movie role, Timothée Chalamet will interpret Paul Atreides in the adaptation of the epic science-fiction “Dune”, by director Denis Villeneuve, who should come out on the 23rd of December next.

Monday, April 13, Vanity Fair has unveiled a first picture of the actor franco-american in the film. In this photo (below), “the young Paul Atreides is preparing to leave her comfortable life on the planet Caladan, to a mining planet unsafe by the name of Arrakis, where his rich family, rich will oversee the extraction of a spice that is vital to the galaxy”, describes the american magazine.