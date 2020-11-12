TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET INTERVIEWS ZENDAYA AND TELL THE BACKSTAGE OF THE SET OF “DUNE”

Zendaya is the fabulous cover star of the new issue of Elle, who had the honor of asking her the questions for the cover interview? On his friend and co-star of Dune, Timothée Chalamet.

The two young actors got very close on the set of Dune, director Denis Villeneuve‘s new film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel. The film is highly anticipated, it was due out this fall, but the global pandemic had other plans and the date has been moved to 2021.

More than an interview it is a conversation between friends and in fact, they revealed some fantastic backstage details of the film. Here’s what they said:

T: In Dune, our characters face terrible choices in a cruel sci-fi world set in the distant future. What was it like making this movie for you?

Z: Oh my God. I enjoyed it very much. I felt such a badass, just wearing that dress and walking these beautiful rock formations. It was beautiful and exciting to be part of the magic.

T: What was your favorite thing we did during the breaks from filming?

Z: I guess it was the dance parties I hosted in my room.

T: In the end, there was a crazy end-of-shoot party. We were with some cast members, then Javier [Bardem] came and we were all dancing.

Z: Javier came, yes.

View this post on Instagram @elleusa A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Nov 10, 2020 at 3:50pm PST

In this intergalactic saga set in a dystopian future, Zendaya plays Chani, a warrior from the planet Arrakis, who is initially wary of Paul Atreides or Chalamet, the heir to an aristocratic family who has been entrusted with the task of taking over her homeworld, but the two eventually form a close bond. And yes, there’s even a kiss!

Although the book was released in 1965 and the film was shot in 2019 before the pandemic, when we see it in the cinema, we may notice parallels with our current reality: the harsh climate of Arrakis and the giant sandworms that stand out against. the orange skies clogged with smoke.

Zendaya is unable to predict what viewers will prey on from the film or what the world will look like tomorrow, but she remains optimistic. She closed her Emmy acceptance speech by acknowledging that while Euphoria, with her crude depictions of teenage sex, drugs, and trauma, may not always be a shining example, for her ” there is hope in the young “.

The film boasts an impressive cast that also includes Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and others.

The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who we imagine did an operation very similar to that of his previous Blade Runner 2049. After Ridley Scott, the director then confronted another sacred monster of cinema, David Lynch, who in 1984 made the first film adaptation of Dune.