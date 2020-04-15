Timothee Chalamet is Robin the Boy Wonder in The Batman Fan Art

Some DC fans want to see Timothée Chalamet in the role of Robin in The Batman, and some fan-arts convincing the digital artist Instagram Mizuri seal the deal for many. “I always think that it is the perfect [casting choice] for Dick Grayson to the side of Batman and Robert Pattinson, ” says Mizuri in the caption of the photo. During this time, the comments are full of people on board with the idea, with one user noting, ” please, if there is a God that this happens. “You can take a look at the fan art below.

Well we can speculate all we want on who will play Robin in this new universe Batman from director Matt Reeves, there is nothing to indicate at this stage that the character will have a role in the film. Although Reeves has suggested that The Batman would not be an origin story, the film would follow the first years of the Dark Knight, and it would seem a bit too early for the super-hero holder brings an acolyte to the edge. However, this does not mean that Robin can’t appear in some form in the film, even as a trapeze artist Dick Grayson in the years before adopting its own identity of super-heroes.

Many other actors remember have officially confirmed their appearance in The Batman alongside Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. This includes Andy Serkis as the butler of the family Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as a new commissioner, James Gordon. The villains that need to appear in the film include Zoe Kravitz in Catwoman, John Turturro in Carmine Falcone, Paul Dano in The Riddler and Colin Farrell in Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot. Reeves and Warner Bros could also have some surprises in store for fans, and we don’t know who else from DC Comics could appear in The Batman.

About Timothée Chalamet, time will tell if he was offered the role of Dick Grayson, but fans of the actor can always hope to see in the new film Dune. Recently, a first photo look has been revealed Chalamet in the lead role of Paul Atreides, the role originally played by Kyle MacLachlan in the version 1984 of the director David Lynch. Among the other actors of the chain Chalamet in the new Dune, include Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa. The film is currently in post-production and should be out on the 18th of December 2020.

The Batman should be out on the 25th of June 2021, but this date could ultimately see a delay with the production of the film currently closed. It is not known when filming will resume on the project. In all cases, it will take some time before you see the film, so for the moment, it seems that the fans will continue to think about who or what they might see in The Batman. Perhaps will we see a lot more fan-arts interesting for the film over the course of the year. The fan art Chalamet as Robin shown above comes to us from Mizuri on Instagram.

