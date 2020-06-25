Timothée Chalamet : who is Eiza González, who was seen in a bikini with the actor ?

These past few days, Timothée Chalamet took a few days off for your stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with friends. Among them, a young woman stood out : the actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez. What do we know about the young ?
Between two branches, Timothée Chalamet took advantage of his free time to spend time with their friends ! In recent days, the actor was seen at the edge of a pool in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. If the actor franco-american is surrounded by many people, one in particular, is already a lot to talk about : Eiza González ! If your name means nothing to you, the actress, singer and model mexican, however, nearly six million subscribers on Instagram. From the top of its 30 years, the young man has acted in numerous productions and has already released two albums !
Daughter of the mannequin Gledy Reyna, Eiza González studied theatre in the study of M&M in Mexico before moving to the school of theatre famous for Televisa. Very quickly, things are chained to the beautiful brunette. In 2007, the star was interpreted Dolores Valente Lola in the series Lola, once upon a timefor 223 episodes. After the success of their performance, Eiza González was signed the year following a deal with EMI Televisa to record her first album. In order to promote the latter, he went on to participate in music festivals and concerts televised throughout Mexico. If the singer has released a second album in 2012, then she was devoted to her career as an actress.
Eiza Gonzalez has already toured with the biggest stars
After having played in five successful series, the actress of 30 years has been dedicated to the cinema. It is in 2017 that his career in the united States was really started thanks to his participation in the film Baby Driver, with Kevin Spacey, Ansel Elgort, Lily James and Jamie Foxx ! After this first success, the actress, who has subsequently toured alongside Steve Carell, Leslie Man, and Diane Kruger in the Welcome to Marwen before giving an answer to Christoph Waltz in Alita : Battle Angel. In 2019, Eiza González has played with Emma Roberts and Milla Jovovich in the movie Paradise Hills. In the same year, the actress has lent his account to Margarita in Fast and Furious : Hobbs and Shaw, with Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba. Finally, in the year of 2020, as shown in Injected of blood. with Vin Diesel. The actress, was going to be the new star rising ?
© STARMAX / BESTIMAGE
2/18 –
Timothee Chalamet – 90 ° Oscar ceremony in the year 2018 at the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles on march 4, 2018.
© Backgrid, united states / Bestimage
3/18 –
Eiza Gonzalez at the charity gala dinner of the foundation The Fred Hollows” in the Dream Hotel in Los Angeles, November 15, 2017.
© Backgrid, united states / Bestimage
4/18 –
Timothee Chalamet – People of the night ‘GQ Men of the Year 2017’ at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, December 7, 2017.
© Backgrid, united states / Bestimage
5/18 –
Eiza Gonzalez on the feast of “the BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Los Angeles, January 7, 2018.
© Zuma Press / Bestimage
6/18 –
Eiza Gonzalez – Arrivals – 90 ° Oscar ceremony in the year 2018 at the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles on march 4, 2018.
© Backgrid, united states / Bestimage
7/18 –
Timothee Chalamet – celebrities pose during the photocall of the 22nd of the Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles on November 4, 2018
© Backgrid, united states / Bestimage
8/18 –
Eiza Gonzalez at the premiere of the film “Fast Furious Hobbs Shaw” in Los Angeles, July 13, 2019.
© Zuma Press / Bestimage
9/18 –
Timothée Chalamet – the red Carpet of the movie “The King” at the 76th international film festival Venice, the Mostra, September 2, 2019.
© Backgrid, united states / Bestimage
10/18 –
Eiza Gonzalez – celebrities attend the screening of the documentary “Very Ralph” the fashion designer R. Lauren in Beverly Hills, November 11, 2019.
© Backgrid Australia / Bestimage
11/18 –
Timothée Chalamet at the premiere of “The King” in Sydney, on the 10th of October 2019
© Backgrid, united states / Bestimage
12/18 –
Eiza Gonzalez – photo session of the night “InStyle and Warner Bros” in the framework of the 77th annual ceremony of the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, January 5, 2020.
© Backgrid, united states / Bestimage
13/18 –
Timothée Chalamet in the photo shoot for the gala night of the “2020 National Board of Reviews Awards New York City, New York, united states, January 8, 2020.
© © WENN / KCS PRESSE
14/18 –
7th edition of Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic With: Eiza Gonzalez Where: Pacific Palisades, California, united States When: 15 October 2016
© © Press photo / KCS PRESSE
15/18 –
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, united states – MARCH 04: Eiza Gonzalez in 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, united States.
© Backgrid, united states / Bestimage
16/18 –
Timothée Chalamet – celebrities at the premiere of the film “The Girls of doctor March’ at the MoMa in New York, on 7 December 2019.
© © Press photo / KCS PRESSE
17/18 –
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, united states – FEBRUARY 09: Eiza Gonzalez arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, united States.
© © Press photo / KCS PRESSE
18/18 –
Marie Claire ‘the Creators of the Images of the Awards’ 2018 West Hollywood on January 11, 2018 – Eiza Gonzalez in Marie Claire Image of the Creator of the Awards of 2018 out on Delilah January 11, 2018, at West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, united States.