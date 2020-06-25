Timothée Chalamet : who is Eiza González, who was seen in a bikini with the actor ?

These past few days, Timothée Chalamet took a few days off for your stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with friends. Among them, a young woman stood out : the actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez. What do we know about the young ?

Between two branches, Timothée Chalamet took advantage of his free time to spend time with their friends ! In recent days, the actor was seen at the edge of a pool in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. If the actor franco-american is surrounded by many people, one in particular, is already a lot to talk about : Eiza González ! If your name means nothing to you, the actress, singer and model mexican, however, nearly six million subscribers on Instagram. From the top of its 30 years, the young man has acted in numerous productions and has already released two albums !

Daughter of the mannequin Gledy Reyna, Eiza González studied theatre in the study of M&M in Mexico before moving to the school of theatre famous for Televisa. Very quickly, things are chained to the beautiful brunette. In 2007, the star was interpreted Dolores Valente Lola in the series Lola, once upon a timefor 223 episodes. After the success of their performance, Eiza González was signed the year following a deal with EMI Televisa to record her first album. In order to promote the latter, he went on to participate in music festivals and concerts televised throughout Mexico. If the singer has released a second album in 2012, then she was devoted to her career as an actress.

Eiza Gonzalez has already toured with the biggest stars

After having played in five successful series, the actress of 30 years has been dedicated to the cinema. It is in 2017 that his career in the united States was really started thanks to his participation in the film Baby Driver, with Kevin Spacey, Ansel Elgort, Lily James and Jamie Foxx ! After this first success, the actress, who has subsequently toured alongside Steve Carell, Leslie Man, and Diane Kruger in the Welcome to Marwen before giving an answer to Christoph Waltz in Alita : Battle Angel. In 2019, Eiza González has played with Emma Roberts and Milla Jovovich in the movie Paradise Hills. In the same year, the actress has lent his account to Margarita in Fast and Furious : Hobbs and Shaw, with Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba. Finally, in the year of 2020, as shown in Injected of blood. with Vin Diesel. The actress, was going to be the new star rising ?

