Tina Knowles paid homage to Beyoncé and Jay-Z on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of marriage

Happy birthday, Beyoncé and Jay Z!

The torque power music celebrates its 12 years since he made the link during a wedding ceremony secret and intimate with the rapper and the penthouse of the producer to New York in 2008.

The mother of Bey Tina Knowlesdesigned the wedding dress of her daughter, a dress mermaid strapless white with a strapless sweetheart neckline. On Saturday, she paid tribute to the couple and shared a photo of Beyoncé clapping when she and Jay-Z up the lane, smiling, after having exchanged their vows. Tina had shared the same photo during the ninth anniversary of the pair.

“Happy birthday to Bey and Jay❤️❤️❤️”, she writes in her new post. “It seemed only yesterday these guys are down in the aisle. These are my arms in the fluffy of her dress !!! Such beautiful memories of this day now it’s twelve years later! Three beautiful babies later and love always reign ❤️ (Emoji praying) ❤️ ❤️ ahem, I designed this dress … pastor @rudyrasmus. “