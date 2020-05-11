Tina Kunakey, Amber Heard, Eva Longoria…Crowd of stars in the parade of L’oréal

A crowd of personalities that attended and a parade Saturday for L’oréal Paris.

After the Champs Elysee and a boat on the river Seine, L’oréal has invested in the Currency of Paris on Saturday for one of his fashion shows. The French brand of cosmetics has introduced its spring-summer collection 2020 with great pomp in the presence of a gaggle of figures on and in front of the podium. Among the stars selected this year to scroll, actresses Amber Heard, face since 2018, Helen Mirren, Andie MacDowell, Aishwarya Rai or Eva Longoria, who appeared radiant on the catwalk with his son Santiago. Only a year ago, the little boy follows her famous mother around the world.

Among the singers, L’oréal had chosen including Geri Halliwell, Camila Cabello, or Cheryl Cole to showcase his creations.

Next guests, there was also the beautiful world. Tina Kunakey was resplendent in a wide robe habs associated with thigh high boots varnished. The wife of Vincent Cassel was sitting in the first row at the side of Estelle Lefebure, elegant in a black suit asymmetrical. Olga Kurylenko and Sonia Rolland or Louise Bourgoin, who revealed her pregnant belly, were also present for this exceptional show.