Tina Turner says Buddhism ‘saved her life’

The singer is very grateful to have been introduced to religion when she was going through particularly difficult times.

In a new interview with The Times magazine, Tina Turner said that Buddhism ‘saved’ her life. The 81-year-old singer, who spoke about the domestic violence she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Ike Turner, said that today she is very grateful to have been introduced to religion when she was going through particularly difficult times.

“Buddhism saved my life. In the midst of my most difficult times, including domestic violence, I started chanting and learning about Buddhist principles. Who knows if it was predestined, but I can say with certainty that the song came to me at exactly the right moment, “he explains.

The singer also said that she knows it would have been easy to seek a ‘quick fix’, such as drugs or alcohol, instead of using her faith to overcome her difficulties, but chose to seek the strength within herself:

“When I was going through some of my toughest times, it might be easier to give in to quick fixes, like smoking, alcohol, or drugs. Instead, I chose to look inward, explore the source of my higher self, ”she says.

“My dear friend David Bowie, who has always been interested in Buddhism, used to call me the phoenix, the mythical bird that rises from the ashes,” she recalls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Turner (@tinaturner)

And Tina believes that life doesn’t have to be dictated by the “big problems” that people face.