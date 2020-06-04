Tinashe deceived by Ben Simmons with Kendall Jenner, she tells the story of his descent to hell after learning the new

According to the rumours in Hollywood, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons would be again as a couple, and these indices do not leave room for doubt. Yes, the two lovebirds seem indeed to have returned the cover after a short break. A relationship that delights the fans, but that also hurts around it when it began in 2018. At the time, the basketball player, still flirting with his ex-girlfriend Tinashe when he started dating the model. A revelation that was making a lot of noise on the Canvas. Learning that their romance was ultimately more serious than she thought, the singer fell into depression.

Interviewed by Us Weekly during his visit to the brunch Roc Nation held before the Grammy Awards, Tinashe thus entrusted on his descent to the underworld : "When I heard that they went out together, it may have been the worst day of my entire life. I drank for, like, six months after it is learned. I was drunk for months. But I'm fine now. It was horrible. It was awful. Kind really ugly, but all is well now." Today, the singer is doing much better and has drawn a line final on this whole story. That's good to hear !