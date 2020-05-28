Tinashe talks New Music, Britney Spears, and join the nation of Rock-Jay-Z

Tinashe is having a moment.
After his north american tour has been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the singer has decided to take advantage of his time in quarantine and making new music – something that she finally felt “free” to do according to his own words, she said to E!. Scott Tweedie.
“… I feel free on the creative front. I have the impression to be in tune with what I need to do,” said Tinashe for HappE! Time. “I don’t have the impression of forcing me to through my own career. I have the impression to allow that to happen, and I feel really natural about the creative process. It is so much under-estimated of having freedom in your creative process. This can really affect your mental state or your well-being as the creator. “
The singer of “All Hands on Deck” has left RCA Records in 2019 and then released his fourth album, Songs for youOnly.
“This project was particularly important to me because it was my first project that I was going out regardless. I am signed on my last label since 2012. So, basically during all the time that I created the music as a solo artist, ” said Tinashe Scott. “So it was a little – I wouldn’t say scary – but it was definitely a sort of uncharted territory to come up with a project without the support of this label, major.”
Fortunately, the independent release has worked for Tinashe. She said she was “very pleased with the way it was set up” and described the response from fans, peers and the media as “truly amazing”.
Jay Z was one of those peers who responded positively to Songs for youand before that Tinashe knows, she was signed to his entertainment company, Roc Nation.
“They are just always focused on, for example, the next thing, and jostle and planning for the future,” she relayed. “And this is, I think, so aligned with what I like to do and who I am as an artist.”
“It is incredible to be a part of the energy that they have in this company,” said Tinashe, noting another strong point of joining Roc Nation: to receive more Songs for you praise, but this time, Rihanna.
Tinashe has also sprung from a different time “pinch” of his career – collaborating with Britney Spears on “Slumber Party” in 2016 – which, even now, “doesn’t seem 100% real.”
“I love Britney Spears, so I do not put never. I can talk to whenever I do an interview because it was just … it was a highlight of my career”, she explained. “Work with your childhood idol? It is not really going to be better than that.”
Since then, Tinashe has continued to collaborate with a number of artists. More recently, she has teamed up with ZHU on a track titled “ONLY”.
“… this is my first release of this year, so it is super, super fun”, said Tinashe. “To be able to collaborate with ZHU is incredible. I’m a fan of his for a long time and I love his style and I love its atmosphere. “
The duo began working on the song it has been almost a year and a half, meeting only recently to finish it. Of course, they had to do it at a distance.
“Work is definitely more difficult in isolation, but this is not impossible because I have a studio at home, which makes things so much more simple,” stressed Tinashe. “I can just go down and cut the things in my own space, and send it to people and they can make their vibe and the send and back.”
The music is not the only outlet creative as the singer explores. Tinashe said to Scott as she painted also, and, in general, was “working on as much content” as it could create by itself.
Watch the full HappE! Time on E! New“Instagram.