Tinashe talks New Music, Britney Spears, and join the nation of Rock-Jay-Z

Tinashe is having a moment.

After his north american tour has been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the singer has decided to take advantage of his time in quarantine and making new music – something that she finally felt “free” to do according to his own words, she said to E!. Scott Tweedie.

“… I feel free on the creative front. I have the impression to be in tune with what I need to do,” said Tinashe for HappE! Time. “I don’t have the impression of forcing me to through my own career. I have the impression to allow that to happen, and I feel really natural about the creative process. It is so much under-estimated of having freedom in your creative process. This can really affect your mental state or your well-being as the creator. “

The singer of “All Hands on Deck” has left RCA Records in 2019 and then released his fourth album, Songs for youOnly.