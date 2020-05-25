Tinder : Lyon is the 2nd town of France where the young people match the most

The site lebonbon.frrefers to the balance of the year 2019 Tinder, in which it is clear that Lyon is one of the cities where it matches the most among young people.

In Lyon, matches, Tinder have literally exploded in 2019. And this is not the only change made to the application de rencontres n°1 in the world. With users mostly between 25 and 30 years up until then, the year 2019 marked a rejuvenation of the serial lovers since the age priority went to 18-25 year olds. A given who plays, of course all of the habits.

Bye Bye Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, welcome Travis Scott, Shawn Mendes

Starting with the cult songs, one of the factors of differentiation between the profiles. Exit, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and the Rolling Stones, the music made in Tinder going on now by Travis Scott, Lil Tecca or even Shawn Mendes. Same goes for the interests, which have themselves also undergone a mutation according to the current situation. Thus, the words ” Bio “, “Environment” or “Change” are part of the top 10 topics of most trends in the biographies Tinder in 2019. The name of Greta Thunberg is one of the most present in the bios of the users in France.

The department is very well represented

Tinder also took the opportunity to draw up an inventory of the cities where we match the most when you are between 18 and 25 years. Not surprisingly, Paris came out overwhelmingly ahead of Lyon and Toulouse. Follow Bordeaux, Lille…and Villeurbanne.