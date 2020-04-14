tips to keep in mind

The beauty of an emergency, we continue to emerge during this period of quarantine and the #yomquedoencasa. Therefore, we have already removed the extensions, cut the hair and fringes, retocándonos the paint and taking care of our blonde, now it is time to focus on our nails, in particular gel manicure, acrylic, and you already need us to do something.

Therefore, we wanted to go straight to the experts to give us the keys of how to get rid of the manicurists who have pushed in excess. So, Elena Daudova, she is the creator of Daudova Beautylocated in the Salamanca district of Madrid, we wanted to give the keys to remove a nail permanently, nails, acrylic, gel and all those which are more complicated.

To begin, we note that it is a question of different types of covers interspersed with a permanent acrylic, there are therefore different methods of removing these coverages.

For example, the enamel is permanent and the acrylic can be removed with a special liquid, or acetone as an exception in the domestic conditions. Yes, we would like to inform Elena to be careful with acetone because there are times that can cause allergies. This allergy is manifested by a redness and swelling of the cuticle. To avoid this, the precautions that we recommend you cover the cuticle cream oily creamy.

The technique of removal of enamel is permanent, and the acrylic should first start by using a lime (12,99 €) with the one that removes only the top layer of the cover.

Then, soak the cotton with acetone, place on nail, wrap in paper silver so that it does not penetrate into the air and let it act for at least 20 minutes, although with acrylic, you will need a minimum of 35 minutes.

As a precaution, Elena tells us that when you remove the paper silver, you do not need to do it all once since the contact with air, the material hardens, so that we remove one by one.

Then, using a palito of naranjo (5,52 euros), remove the remains of the blanket where it fell, and always without damaging the plate hammer in the nail. If the product stands out with difficulty, it is necessary to repeat the procedure above.

There is always that to ensure that to remove or acetone to dissolve the product to the maximum to avoid bridges in excess and thus avoid such damage to the own nail.

And then, there was the case of gel nails, it is not possible to remove the product with makeup remover or acetone: there is the limar. In fact, Elena tells us that if you do not have a glazed surface, we recommend that you do grind that long.

In the case where it is fallen and that we only need to fill in the long, it is recommended to iron with caution, without touching the file the natural nail.

In all cases, we recommend that after you have removed all the product, in the case of the nails weaker, cortemos the edge of our fingernail to keep it as short as possible. Although if we nail more strong, we can keep a little more length, but keep in mind that the feeling that gives us this type of protection against enamel that we’re going to lose, this does not mean that we are weak.

In all cases, this will always be done with great care as to not damage our own nails, and it would be always advisable to have a nail fill at hand that help us to regenerate our nails as soon as possible, a lot of hydration to hands and cuticles so that, at the end of the quarantine, we can return to our salon look manicure.

Photos | @nailsbyemikudo, @beyonce and @tombachik