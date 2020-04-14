Tired of being harassed for her album, Rihanna launched a warning to his fans

Wanda Peeps, patience has limits. Rihanna is angry and has let his fans know. Exasperated by queries on a new album, the singer has decided to make things clear. And believe it or not, the fans have much interest to listen to under penalty of taking expensive.

For months now Rihanna is harass from all sides by fans, who claim the singer a new album. A fact that has even more significance since everyone went back to the containment. Overwhelmed by this query constant, the interpreter of “Rehab” has finally decided to respond. And this is not pretty pretty Wanda People.

In fact, Rihanna didn’t laugh this time when she spoke of her feelings in front of all these requests for new tubes. In a live Instagram with its subscribers, the singer has put the points on the i, stating :

“If one of you e**screwed up asks me once again about the album while I’m trying to save the world instead of your chair… you’ll see !”

Hum ! Super Huey is at the end of his patience. The singer barbadian has indeed a lot been working for the last time in order to help the populations of their countries of origin to combat the pandemic of sars coronavirus through a wholesale gift.

Wanda People, the go has the sense of priorities. In addition, between his aspirations of a personal nature and the fallout of his trademark Savage X Fenty, Rihanna has no real reason to put his music in the first plan if it is to feed the insatiable appetite of his fans. Each has its own priorities, what do you think ?

M. E.