Tired of being neglected ? She released the big game ! ⋆ StarMag.com

Selena Gomez still spends his days in confinement. On social networks, the singer of 27 years decided to be “nice”. The result is waiting for you !

The containment would begin to weigh on Selena Gomez ? The actress and singer, 27-year-old made her comeback on Instagram. As she prepares to lead a new cooking show, the beautiful brunette has wanted to play a femme fatale for her followers. It only supports maybe more to spend his forty days in pajamas.

The program : big hair and little make-up glamour !

The selfies of thunder !

Selena Gomez published a series of selfies on his official account. One could see the young woman in his bed, taking different poses. Curls wild, eyes of the cat and light make-up (it should its brand Rare Beauty), the former star of Disney has wreaked havoc on the social network. She wrote in the caption :

I wanted to wear makeup. My dad has noticed, and then asked me : “Why you look like that? “He whistled as he walked away. So, here it goes. Everything I wear comes from @rarebeauty.

Unsurprisingly, internet users have been literally under the spell of Selena Gomez. His selfies have raised over seven million likes. It is what it is !