Tired of his child, Kim Kardashian hiding in the bathroom during the quarantine

Los angeles, United States. – The quarantine for the coronavirus is not well with the mogul Kim Kardashian because you will begin to getting tired of having to take care of your kids 24 hours on 24.

Tired of this situation, the model 39 aos is set to record a tutorial of makeup in your bath to relax and spend a free moment their small.

However, this did not happen as planned, because her daughter has interrumpi the video of your mom to wash hands, to which she replied: “What can you do in the other bath? I am in the middle of something, my love.

I’m hiding in the toilets, I hide in the bathroom because my kids haven’t let me alone, said Kim in front of the room.

Finally, Kim Kardashian explained to him that you want to have fun only, to which his daughter responded that the avoid was cruel on your part.

