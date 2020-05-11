Titanic : Paul Rudd, he convinced Leonardo DiCaprio will accept the role of Jack ?

The actor in Ant-Man remembers when his colleague still had doubts in the idea of starting a film studio.

While the series Living with Yourself of which he is the star, is expected on Netflix for October 18,, Paul Rudd is back briefly at the The Graham Norton Show on experience dating back to his debut in the world of Entertainment and cinema. Then on the tray Romeo + Julietthe actor has had the opportunity to discuss with his partner on-screen, Leonardo DiCaprio. This last was just to get a proposal for the role of Jack in the future film of James Cameron, Titanic.

“For our last day of shooting, we all went to a bar… I found myself in the same car as Leo, and he told me “You come to offer me a role and it is for a big project, a film studio. It is for Titanic.” And I remember to have said that it was great, and obviously I knew the subject matter.“Because Paul Rudd has indeed been rocked by stories about the huge boat : “My father was an expert on the Titanic,” he confided. “He traveled around the world to talk about it, and spoke at universities.“

“Then we had an entire conversation on the subject,” takes the actor. “And at the end, he told me “I don’t know what I’m going to do…” And I replied : “You should do it !” I don’t know if it is me, who have had an impact on his choice, but I think it’s funny to think in retrospect. And then he accepted the role !“In fact, DiCaprio gave the replica to Kate Winslet in a feature film most viewed at the global box office : it will be necessary to wait until 2019 for thatAvengers : Endgame runs his record.

In may, the director had even shared a tweet in congratulating Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios, and its teams. “To Kevin and everyone at Marvel, if a real iceberg has sunk the real Titanic, it took the Avengers to come to the end of my film. Everyone at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your incredible success. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not content merely to be alive and thriving as it continues to gain weight !“