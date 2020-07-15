“Titanic” : this new theory of mad (but probably) on the death of Jack is going to make you crazy…

Now that we know for sure that Rose would have been able to be at the door with Jack, a new theory comes from the leaf to the ground…

We’ve all asked time and again why Rose, played by Kate Winslet, he had not stopped Jack, Leonardo DiCaprio, climb up on the door to float in the water with her and probably save her life. Many mathematical demonstrations have been made years later in the web to make sure that Jack had the mount on the door with Rose. Then, why is that ?

Thus, according to a new theory that has seen the light of day on Twitter, it would simply be because… (drum roll please), Jack has never really existed. Yes, a madness.

“Titanic” : the new theory of mad about the death of Jack

A psychologist published a theory that explains very simply why Jack Dawson I would never have been able to survive… And all this has to do with what was happening in the spirit of the Rose. Luis_HMG explains everything in a conversation on Twitter.

Here is a summary of what it says : for a film that has given a lot of trouble to recreate perfectly the historical details related to the Titanicthere are multiple errors in the characters of Jack Dawson. For example, the roller coaster on the Santa Monica pier that Jack talks about have been built in 1916. It also discusses the fishing on the ice and die of hypothermia in the lake Wissota, which was formed as a result of the construction of a dam in 1917. Detail of style to this : Jack was also a hairstyle that was not used at the time and only became popular a couple of decades later. His backpack is also a historic error : this type of accessory existed until 1939 and was part of the uniforms of Swedish soldiers. Jack could not have. What is not in the thread, is that the car in which Jack and Rose to play the famous scene of the hand in the window is a Renault, which has set a couple of years to be manufactured.

“Titanic” : Jack is not dead, because it never existed

Thanks to this evidence, the psychologist came to a conclusion : Jack Dawson have never existed and this whole story would be that the fruit of the imagination of Rosa, traumatized by the sinking of the cheonan, which caused him to lose his family and his boyfriend of the time. The poor young woman would have thus reconstituted a romantic story to accept the shock of this tragedy.

The theory is that Pink do not spend time in the water, she was going to climb aboard one of the first lifeboat with other passengers in first class and that is why she has filled in the gaps of your story with the memories of a love that never took place. In addition, there was no sign of Jack anywhere. The only mystery that is not solved : that of the famous drawing of Rose naked with her huge diamond around his neck. That would have drawn if it was not Jack ? And here the theory takes a slight hit in the wing…

