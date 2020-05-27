“TKN” : Rosalía announced its upcoming single with rapper Travis Scott (photo) – Latina

The 26th of January this year was the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards. The opportunity to Rosalía to prove once again that his talent had no limits. In fact, if the Spanish singer was named in the prestigious category of the revelation of the year prize that she has not won she has been rewarded for his opus El Mal Querer in the category of best album of rock in Latin. A few months earlier, the young woman is even became the first Spanish artist to be rewarded at the MTV Video Music Awards. She also announced that her third album would be out this year. Successful stunning, which is driving thousands of fans to follow it day after day. But today, if the star is in the news, it is for one of his future collaborations, very much expected by the fans…

Rosalía x Travis Scott

After the title Dolermehis single released in full containment, Rosalía is a new surprise to its fans by announcing finally his future song with the american rapper Travis Scott. If the two artists had already worked together on the remix of the title Highest-In-The-Room, now place in the second round with the upcoming release of TKN. “TKN arriveee”, has also written to the Spanish singer on the social networks to accompany a shot where we see her lay shoulder-to-shoulder, eyes closed, with Travis Scott.

Patience, it should not, therefore, too early !