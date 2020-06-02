“TKN” : you look at the clip detonating Rosalía and Travis Scott in the loop

For their second collaboration, Rosalía and Travis Scott have struck hard. The music video for “TKN” could not be more euphoric. In an empty parking lot, or in the privacy of a home, clusters of children dance frantically around the Spanish star and american rapper, mastering to wonder choreographies inspired by krumping. Bouncing on the verses “flamenco-pop” and his partner, Travis Scott honors us even a few words in Spanish. Initially expected in march, but finally unveiled on may 28, 2020, the singer said that he had waited for the opportune moment to release this clip. And it was worth the wait.