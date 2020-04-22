That tries to tell us Anne-Claire Coudray ? This is the question that have been ask internet users on Tuesday 21 April. In the evening, a message quite incomprehensible appeared on the Twitter account of the journalist and host on the weekend of the JT of TF1.

At around 19.30, with a post to the least surprising appeared : “Fftebjgj6uo0ncriikwfyy6tyyytyyf96ejjju4dy”. Of course, it is difficult to find a meaning to this long sequence of letters and figures of any kind. While some might think of piracy, it is nothing of the kind : the culprit is to be found in the entourage of Anne-Claire Coudray, not to say in his family closest. The journalist is responsible to justify itself, and with a sense of humor the publication of this post enigmatic.

Oops! My assitante 4 and a half years is a bit packed ! A way that was probably to tell me that she is hungry… — Anne-Claire Coudray (@ACCoudray) April 21, 2020

“Oops! My assistant of 4 years and a half is a bit packed ! A way that was probably to tell me that she is hungry…“, has she added to the publication. The situation caused a lot of laughter to the users, and which has inspired some. “An assistant of 4 years who still manage to make 4000 likes and 1000 RT ! Eacht”, one can read in the comments.

Aurélien Left-Handed