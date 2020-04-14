Copyright of the image

“I had some teammates who have had children and during half-time. They must either breastfeed or express milk and then go back on the ground,” remembers Italee Lucas, basketball player american-angolan.

“See it and experience it… it is as if it had a different form of force”.

It is not easy to juggle being a mother and being a player of basketball of high level. Questions about the effects of pregnancy on your body to the fear of the reaction of your employee, put in the world has its own challenges in the world of sport.

During the Afrobasket last year, the basketball tournament african who was held in Senegal, only 25 of the 144 players were mothers, about two mothers on average in a team of 12 people.

We can say that the best-known example of a woman doing sport during pregnancy is that of Serena Williams.

In 2017, Williams won her 23rd title of the Grand Slam at the Australian Open when she was pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

To be a mother, a sacrifice for a lot of sports

“I played basketball this entire year, I received blows,… as usual. As soon as I stopped playing, it was at this time that my bump has appeared”, says the Cameroonian Baleta Mukoko.

It was realised later that she was pregnant. She played for the team of France of less than 16-years-old when back pain sent her to the doctor, who revealed to him that she was already seven months pregnant.

“I’ve had the time of giving birth, because it was in June and the season started in August, so I’ve had time to recover”.

Like Serena Williams, Mukoko was able to return to high level sport. But one of the key themes around the fact of being a mother and an athlete is the “sacrifice”.

In 2019, the olympic champion of sprint Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrated his victory in the world athletics Championships with his son Zyon.

It referred to the fact that she had missed the first sports day of Zion because of its commitments to the training and how much it had been difficult for her. Mukoko fully understands the dedication and sacrifice required to be a top level athlete.

“My first (child) lives with my mother because the sport takes me a lot of time, and I don’t see it already not much”.

“I only see him during holidays and some weekends. I think for my next, I will make a break next career”.

A career break is necessary ? What will be the impact of this interruption of the career, a sporting career ? Will I be penalized financially ?

Allyson Felix, six-time olympic champion, has committed his sponsor Nike after he claimed that the giant in the apparel wanted to pay 70 % less after she became a mother.

It is a battle that Felix ended up winning, but what are some of the questions that cross the minds of some of the athletes with whom I spoke during the tournament.

And what is it like to have a baby when you can not physically play ? It was the case of the captain of the Ivory Coast, Mariama Kayoute:

“I had been operated on both knees, I had torn the ligaments. It is after the operation of the first knee that I thought of :

“Ok, why not to have a child and continue the basketball after ? Now, I am very proud to have my child.”

With the changing times and attitudes, the issue of motherhood as an obstacle to the career of a woman is a matter which should not be asked, according to Natosha Cummings-Price, the national coach of Mukoko:

“I saw women play a year at the university, having a child, and come back to finish champions of the conference”.

Cummings-Price, coach a basketball team university in the United States, declares

“The choice of a woman does not define her athletic career. If you’re ready to do the hard work and commitment to get in shape because it is the most difficult thing for most women who are returning from pregnancy, it is to give really to the body in the physical condition which is needed to play basketball”.

However, Cummings-Price adds that “it is their choice if they choose to have a family, and what we encourage them to do is not to give up their career”.

But Mr. Cummings pointed out that there was one thing that made all the difference for the athletes who have given birth or who are looking to start a family while playing:

“It is the support you receive from the coaching staff and your administration. As long as the support is there, the sky is the limit for all those who want to play basketball”.

