To become Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr would need a “super argument”

Attention spoiler ! If you haven’t seen the latest Avengers : Endgame, this article contains spoilers about Iron Man.

It is through his sacrifice that the Avengers were able to defeat Thanos. One of the iconic heroes is told in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made his armor at the end ofAvengers : Endgame, ending at the same time the contract for his player Robert Downey Jr. But in a interview given to Joe Rogan in full promotion for his new film The Voyage of Dr. Dolittlethe subject of the return of Iron Man has returned yet another time on the table for Robert Downey Jr. When the host asks the actor if he would be willing to rethread the costume of the super-heroes, he admits : “For me, again all of this is rather excluded. I feel I have done everything I could do with this character. There really should be an argument that super convincing and a series of events that would justify really this back. But I also want to do something else.”

The rumor that Iron Man would be present in the next Marvel : Black Widow. So Tony Stark he stowed his armor in the closet before or after this film ? Only one watch Black Widow (starting April 22) will tell us. In the meantime, Robert Downey Jr began his later career post-super-hero embodying the famous Dr. Dolittle, in theaters February 5.