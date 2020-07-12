To do what she wants: in the new style of sober life of Miley Cyrus with the love of Cody Simpson

Of course, the lack of alcohol doesn’t hurt either. “At the beginning, it was only this surgery voice,” explained the musician, “Can’t Be Tamed” to Malkin about the reduction of the alcohol and the abandonment of the celebration of the 4/20 of this year. But then she began to look into the past of their parents, the abandonment of her mother is felt as an adopted person, the difficulties that her father has gone through after the divorce of his parents, ” I have done a lot of the history of the family, which has a lot of addictions and mental health. the challenges”, he explained. “So, all I do is go through it and ask:” Why am I as I am? “Understanding the past, understanding the present and to the future with much more clarity. I think that the therapy is excellent. ”

Not to mention that the mornings and the nights lucid free for song writing are of the body – and the career of a pop star – pretty good. “This has been very important for me during the past year to lead a sober life,” said the singer, preparing to release his seventh studio album, She is Miley Cyrus“because I wanted to really perfect my art. “