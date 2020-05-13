To justify the launch a half-tint of Quibi, his leader blame Covid-19

The launch of the streaming app Quibi, offers videos, short format on smartphones with a business model to subscription-and it proved to be a dismal failure. His boss, Jeffrey Katzenberg, readily acknowledges. Has the origin of the service with the former CEO of HP, Meg Whitman, the producer hollywood awards “the whole” this counter-performance to the pandemic Covid-19. This is what he explained to our colleagues of the New York Times Monday 11 may 2020, while the platform is out of the top 50 of the most popular apps on the AppStore just a week after its release, on 6 April.

THE CONTAINMENT FINGERED

According to the company’s analysis of traffic SensorTower, which oversees the day-to-day uploads on the different app stores, one of Quibi would not have been downloaded on up to 2.9 million devices. The platform has claimed it, with 3.5 million downloads and 1.3 million active users. If it has not indicated its initial objectives, the company may not, however, be disappointed and then she put up a free trial of 90 days. “It is very far from the avalanche of users that we expected at launch”conceded Jeffrey Katzenberg at NYT.

Strong productions is casting five stars – Jennifer Lopez, LeBron James or Idris Elba are listed, for example – the service had, however, enough to provoke the interest of consumers, at least in theory. Impose itself on the market of streaming in the face of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ is not a small matter. But for Jeffrey Katzenberg, the explanation lies firmly in the reality of the confinement, the concept of Quibi based on the viewing of content, short in mobility. “If we had known how the situation would evolve after the 1st of march, the day where we had to make a decision concerning the maintenance of the launch at the beginning of April, we would have no doubt made differently.”said Jeffrey Katzenberg, expressing its “regrets”.

In view of its launch, Quibi had raised $ 1.8 billion from various hollywood studios, as well as the chinese giant Alibaba… to whom they had presented the platform as a response to the new ways of consuming. “I thought that there would be multiple periods in which subscribers could use between the two tasks, while being safe at home”, has detailed the officer, who has heard the disappointment of the public as to the fact of not being able to watch videos on their tvs and opened up this possibility this week.

Questioned by the NYT on the increase during the containment of the use of TikTok, an application designed level of short videos generated by users, Jeffrey Katzenberg was pissed, believing that it was not appropriate to compare an application that already has a billion users, with the siena, which has just been released. It will be noted, however, that all these existing apps (Netflix, Tiktok, Disney+, Snapchat…) are all competitors who stand firmly on the road to Quibi from the start.

A LIST OF INCONVENIENCE CONSISTENT ENOUGH

To try to correct the trajectory taken by the service, and Jeffrey Katzenberg took the opportunity of this interview with the NYT for announcing a battery of new features. An offline mode will quickly see the day, while users can share their activity, as well as some content on the social networks. A change of direction is also expected on the catalogue of programmes offered. Despite heavy investments, the “Daily Essentials” – a topic that brings pellets to the topic of the news and which is in particular driven by the groups NBC, BBC, ESPN or TeleMundo – did not a priori have not found their audience.

In addition to these missteps, Quibi is attacked on the legal level by the company Eko, who is accused of exploiting without his consent his patented technology, allowing to switch easily from portrait mode to landscape mode on smartphone. It has also been revealed that Quibi to transmit the e-mail addresses of its users to advertising partners without informing its clients, a practice that has been modified in an emergency after that the american media have taken over. Finally, in the face of differences in the marketing strategy to adopt, the key members of the management team have left the project shortly before its launch.

Quibi was counting on 7 million users and 250 million dollars in revenue for its first year of activity. Projections to be revised downward, especially as the budget in terms of advertising will not reach the $ 470 million scheduled for the same time period. “We will remain very reasonable in our spending until the context allows us to consider a return-on-investment right”, pointed out Jeffrey Zatzenberg. While the filming of audiovisual productions are at the stop, Quibi has decided to spread the outputs of its original content in order to be able to propose until the beginning of 2021… at least. However, the question arises of whether she will be able to find its audience before getting to the short of funds.