To kick off the concert grand virtual, in support of the workers of the health | Coronavirus

It was followed by Stevie Wonder, also at the piano, singing Lean on meand then Paul mccartney, who thanked the stakeholders from the health community before interpreting Lady Madonna of the Beatles.

Presented by David and Victoria Beckham, The Rocket Man, Elton John, sitting in front of a piano installed in a garden, also sang his hymn to hope with I’m still standing.

Stevie Wonder, performer Lean on me. Photo : YouTube/String Global Citizen

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel are in the animation.

The artists are not grouped actually, but have rather the scene in a virtual way. The show is presented on CBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, and certain channels from Bell Media, as VRAK, which offers subtitles in French. It is also published on YouTube and on several other online platforms.

Celine Dion must interpret The Prayer with opera singer Andrea Bocelli, the superstar R & B, John Legend, Lady Gaga and the piano virtuoso Lang Lang, a-t-on learned Saturday because of the leak on the web the video of the delivery, a few hours before his planned release. The organization of the event has since removed this video from multiple platforms, where it had been put online.

The show will include the participation of personalities Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, David and Victoria Beckham, Alicia Keys, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin and Lizzo, J Balvin, among others.

The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish must also be present.

A préspectacle 6 hours

An event of six hours including the benefits of dozens of artists, was first held from 14 h. In both cases, everything has been pre-recorded, said an official of the event in the magazine Variety (New window) .

Released on digital platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, the event préspectacle included appearances by artists Samuel L. Jackson, John Legend, Annie Lennox, Common, Heidi Klum, Jack Black, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jacky Cheung, Kesha, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Bublé, Juanes, and The Killers, among others.