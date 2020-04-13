To lack of to become official, go away the Ascent MX

The owners of the clubs in the Ascent MX voted (7-5) in favor of it disappeared in the division and became the League of Developmentin addition to the tournament Closing 2020 is cancelled, so that’ll be without a champion, sources to ESPN Digital.

The owners of the clubs in the Ascent MX they tried to resist economically to not cancel the current tournament, but due to the current circumstances caused by the pandemic the coronavirusdecided to give by finished the Closing 2020.

In the virtual meeting in which they decided to end the current championship, it was also voted to convert the Ascent MX in the League of Development and the result of the vote declined in favor of the tournament that will serve as a nursery or for foguear to players that have no place in the maximum circuit, this lack of made official.

The resolution to complete the current tournament is because none of the clubs in the division of silver have certificate for First Division, so they could not raise the maximum circuit despite having the right sports.