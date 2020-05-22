To new cultural experiences at a distance ?

The pandemic is dramatically changing our cultural practices, distance ourselves from each other and closing down the centres of cultural life. But these places do not desist for all that ! There were many initiatives to open a free online creations and collections during the containment, retransmission of shows collections of paintings in mind. They have the great merit to develop the access to culture, in addition to the geographical and financial limitations. But click on images of paintings on his computer or watching filmed theatre are experiences frustrating. These substitutes are bland compared to an evening at the theatre or a visit to the museum !

While these places are closed, and may unfortunately be the case for several long weeks, the artists and creators to invent new works of art, designed to be experienced at a distance. These creations are not intended to replace a concert, a museum visit or a night at the theater, but to invent something else. These new forms are necessary to maintain our curiosity, our openness.

Each new medium has its codes and its own power to move us. It does not make a film as one writes a book, it seems obvious ! It’s the same with the many mediums we have today : video games, calls, voice messages, photos, dramas, sound… The creators of these materials, and are already beginning to take ownership and to hybridize them with the art as we know it, and that we sorely lack. Panorama of several initiatives.

Discover the fine arts otherwise : video game podcast

How does the light ? The color ? What are the creative processes ? How to use the symmetry ? How the works were designed ? A theoretical course or a guided tour can answer these questions, but a video game can make these concepts more palpable. The Centre Pompidou has been released a few weeks ago Prism 7, a video game to discover otherwise modern art. It takes control of a cloud that moves and interacts with its environment. Thus, we can play with shapes, light and color. And then to discover the works of the collection corresponding to these principles

The podcast Closes his eyes and lookshim, invite his listener to enter into the life of a table and to lend an ear a little indiscreet. That will tell the characters ? What would they say in a time of containment ? What happens outside the frame ? These short fictions sound offer any other discovery of the visual arts ! The account Instagram The minute culture one can learn more on a·e artist and his work in a few stories well-crafted.

Live concert in video game

The concert of Astronomical Travis Scott on Fortnite a lot of talk of him ! We do not see the true artist, but an avatar… What’s the point you might think, since we don’t share really a moment of euphoria and energy with her favorite artist ? To be in a universe that is absolutely crazy, to be able to move, and be moved anywhere in space : close or far from the singer, in the air, at his feet, in the city, on the sea… The concert plays on the points of view, carries spectators, creates effects between music and the universe as one could ever live in reality… live the sound otherwise, and it is stunning !

Live the intimacy of the theatre immersive

The theatre immersive breeze the distance between the characters and the viewers who become participants and an integral part of the story. You find yourself suddenly face to face with the characters and you can speak to them. You thought to recreate that close distance was a chimera ? And yet ! The bear Chekhov, staged by Worlds wild manages to take you into the closed confined. As for the theatre, ambulatory, you become a voyeur of intimate scenes, the closer to the players. You look at Elena lost in her thoughts, alone in his living room, through his camera. Or you’re in the middle of a head-to-head, caught between four eyes. The experience is a mixture of the codes of the theatre and cinema !

In a very different kind, the collective american Candle House collective creates since several years experiments (very) intimate distance, mainly by phone. In Cross wiresyou are in succession brought to speak with the spirit of a man killed by her partner is abusive, to speak to him of love, of control, of guilt ; with a man unjustly sentenced to death, while there remains to him more than 24 hours to live. You are the last person with whom he chose to speak ; with a woman who has found the man responsible for the death of his child. It is up to you to comfort, to calm them down, help them to make choices. Has to decide who to believe. And to be confronted with the consequences in the following fictional. Evan Neiden, the founder wants through these experiences, give time to participants to take all the time they rarely have to ask themselves questions about life, justice or love.

Games grandeur nature

The games will again become fashionable, this is around a tray or in an escape game. At the time of the confinement, the Download and other White eat coconut have their online version. But the investigations ? The Pandora network offers you to join a secret society of international investigators. You then have a week of team across the world to resolve investigations mysterious ! The indexes are distilled slowly through your agents referents on the group Facebook secret or by sms or telephone if you have chosen it.

Listen to stories

The podcast and the fictions of sound have wind in its sails for a few years. The voice creates closeness and intimacy between the narrator and the listener – all those who have listened to episodes of Transfer the have felt !

The sound has the power to take us somewhere else : to listen to a story with audio, with closed eyes, can transport you under the water, on top of mountains, in the middle of a battle. Our ear analyzes the sound accurately : if you hear a door slam, your brain to process, unconsciously, to many information. The door is close ? Distant ? Is this an apartment door ? A large heavy door of the cathedral ? All these information can be used to create a sonic landscape that was very rich, while freeing the imagination.

The podcast interactive is also starting to develop, at the crossroads of video games. The listener – player can then take control of the story and say what he wants to do.

See and play the creations in virtual reality

Virtual reality allows us to dive into the heart of a scene or a game. The participant is the master of his eyes : impossible to make plans sequences chained, zoom or a dolly (hello motion sickness !). But you can wander around and have some fun reenacting scenes in the magic universe in Coconut VRand experiencing the oppression of the trial against apartheid in the documentary Accusé #2, or be the object of psychological tests in Porton Down. Works in virtual reality, be it games, movies, documentaries or a mixture have a sense of direction when the control point of view by the participant of the meaning.

The distance can be integrated as a constraint on creative and give rise to artistic experiments of a new kind ! They will always have meaning, even when the physical distance is abolished. These experiences also open up new accessibility geographical and physical culture and art, for all those of you who can’t make it in the cultural venues !

Charlotte-Amélie Calves is exploratrice for UXmmersive