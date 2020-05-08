To not get bored during the containment, the following are movies and series with actors of the MCU available on Netflix

It was beautiful to work harder in Melty, we know that the containment is complicated and that it is not always easy to deal with. Cooking, sport, play, read, go on Tik Tok… It quickly turns in circles ! And you bet that since the launch of Disney + has been rejected by the governmentyour plans you do it all the MCU of a treaty are likely to have been undermined. Worry not ! It was a fallback solution. As Netflix is always present, it offers you to explore the filmography of the actors in the MCU, by looking at some of their series and movies available on Netflix. We selected 10 just for you, so install yourself comfortably and take notes !

Unicorn Store

If you’re a fan of Captain Marvel and Brie Larson are advise you to look at Unicorn Store, which was directed by the actress herself. She plays a young artist and eccentric who has only one dream : owning a unicorn. The bonus ? Samuel L Jackson, Nick Fury in the MCU, is also in the film !

Living with Yourself

It is often said that Paul Rudd does not age. Then a series about a man who returns from a strange spa feeling younger and more in shape than ever, it had to be for him.

Marriage Story

If you follow the film closely, you’ve probably heard of Marriage Storyan affecting drama about a couple of artists in full divorce. In the main roles, Adam Driver, the Star Wars saga, and Scarlett Johansson that you reverras soon Black Widow. We will say that it is the crossover Star Wars/MCU that you have not yet had !

Bodyguard

History to prepare to accommodate the phase 4 of the MCU as it should be, you are looking at Bodyguardthat may be even a season 2. Richard Madden, aka Ikaris in The Eternal, plays a bodyguard who has to protect the secretary of State for the Interior in the United Kingdom. Prepares you to have an upset stomach, the series is very intense from the beginning to the end !

At the Heart of the Ocean

Imagine Thor and Spider-Man stuck in the middle of the sea and confronting a monster impressive. This is sort of the plot of the film At the Heart of the Oceanthe true story that inspired the literary classic Moby Dick. Again, you’ll have the right two actors in the MCU for the price of one, with Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland.

Sherlock

What is the common point between Doctor Strange and Black Panther ? Sherlock Holmes of course ! In the british series Sherlock, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, aka agent Everett Ross, play, respectively, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson. If you’re a fan of the side cynical of Stephen Strange, then you’ll love find Benedict Cumberbatch in this role.

30 years if anything

In the genre of comedy to ABSOLUTELY see in his life he 30 years if anything, in which a teen’s desire to become a milf. As if by magic, she becomes Jennifer Garner. His best friend ? He is played by Mark Ruffalo ! A role far from that of the ferocious Hulk.

Altered Carbon-season 2

It is Anthony Mackie, aka the Falcon in the MCU, who leads the dance in the second season of the series is dystopian and futuristic Altered Carbon. Takeshi Kovacs is back with a new body, and ready to engage in an all-new mission.

Brimstone

If you want something rather violent, Brimstone could please you ! This will allow you also to get to know, if this is not already done, with Kit Harington, the Black Knight of The Eternal. Revenge, blood, chase, suspense, cowboys and snowy forests are the program of this intense drama.

Kong : Skull Island

In this blockbuster, you shall have not one, but three actors in the MCU ! To know Brie Larson in the role of a war photographer, Tom Hiddleston in that of an expert of the hunt, and Samuel L Jackson in a military without mercy. Keeps his eyes well open until the end of the credits, a surprise will be waiting.

Godzilla

If you’re more team Godzilla team King Kong, you will be able to find the king of the monsters in the company of Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen, the interpreters of the twins Maximoff in the MCU. Things end well for both of their characters this time ? We’ll leave you to discover !

Operation Brothers

It is not only in Captain America and Avengers Chris Evans knows how to play the leader. It is also at the head of a sacred team in the production Netflix, Operation Brothers, in which he must complete a dangerous mission.

You’re rather in the mood to watch a comedy / drama ? Then the excellent Kodachrome should please you ! Elizabeth Olsen finds herself sandwiched between a dying father and his son, who are trying to catch up on the lost years the time for a road trip to the last photo lab that develops the film to Kodachrome.