“To past generations earned him mad…”, Alvaro Ortiz

Alvaro Ortiz defend your trench from the Mexican Association of Footballers (AMFpro) and awarded to past generations of players, the lack of weight in the institution, because “it earned them a mother”.

“We try to help, something that past generations did not. It is incredible that you want to attack the Association and say that the active players are not united, because generations of footballers of the 70’s, 80’s and 90 earned them mother [crear una Asociación], I was thinking in the generations that today are paying[withthedisappearanceofthe[conladesaparicióndelAscent MX]”, he refuted Ortiz.

In addition, the executive chairman of the AMFpro highlighted the first results of the Partnership.

“Amazing that you say that there is not the AMFpro, that where we are, that if Chicharito [Javier Hernández], [Andrés] Saved and [Guillermo] Ochoa does not help… The issue is that we have three years of having started, we have given the face and the prestige”.

Read more: how Teams Rise MX to First? This clarified Bonilla

“With a lot of sweat, we remove the Covenant of Knights… At least we help to eradicate it, no longer exists as such a scheme of transfers. That ‘no union’, say journalists, exfutbolistas, and I tell them that yes, there is, shame on them, because they valimos mother to those generations,” he reiterated.

Although disappointed by the decision to eliminate the rise for the next five years, in addition to the creation of a League Expansion that commits the future labour immediately of players of more than 24 years of age, Ortiz mentioned that the AMFpro will continue to struggle.

“The situation of the contingency [de coronavirus]there was the opportunity to show common sense and empathy. Clear that we understand the economic problems of the Division, but it was not the time.”

“We still do not know what will happen, but we will look that they meet their contracts. We’re not going to allow that to continue to be trampled on. For now, what I heard is that the rule should incorporate eight players over in the template, including the foreign… Is aberrant. We will seek a collective agreement, so they don’t lose their jobs,” he warned.

Finally, Alvaro spread your discomfort to the executives who voted to cancel the ascent.

“We’re hurt, I had a video conference with players of Ascent. It was hard to see them cry, it is unfortunate that the economic issue pass for human,” he said.

We recommend: 72 teams who played in the Ascent MX, and disappeared