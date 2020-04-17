To return the football to eliminate some tournaments

As the pandemic of Covid-19 progresses, the resumption of everyday life is delayed, and the calendar of the Liga MX each time will have less leaves to place games, so it’s imminent that are not be able to comply with all the commitments and will have to sacrifice a competition.

The classification phase in the Copa MX cycle 2020-21 and the second edition of the Leagues Cup point to be the daminificadas by the coronavirus.

Yesterday, the ministry of Health reported that —for now— the quarantine is extended to may 30, which confirms that the Closing 2020 resume until the second half of the year. It is true that there is the possibility that certain activities begin to start up in June, but the clubs agreed to with the League —when they can play— first, you will be issued a couple of weeks for the players to recover pace football, so is that the best of the scenarios points to a restart of the championship in July.

From that moment on, the Liga MX will have 26 weeks to relieve that it subtracts the Closing 2020, around the Opening, the final of the Copa MX, the start of the next edition of the contest, in addition to the Leagues Cup and what you lack in the Concachampions. The Days at mid-week are a great option, but at the expense of the other tournaments, so that there should come the sacrifice.

Even with dates triples, will require at least seven weeks to complete the Closing, so that would be 19, but it will take at least one vacation between one League and another. Subtract 18, for a championship of 17 Days (if there is no increase of clubs), and a final phase.

The double dates will be necessary; of course, without forgetting that there are weekend Dates FIFA for activity Selections. For the moment, is scheduled in September, another in October and one in November.

There is another, the mexican soccer will have to sacrifice something, with the economic loss that that will mean.

