To see a VOD : Satanic Panic

Satanic Panic

United States : 2019

Original title : –

Achievement : Chelsea Stardust

Scenario : Grady Hendrix, Ted Geoghegan

Actors : Hayley Griffith, Ruby Modine, Rebecca Romijn

Publisher : Program Store

Duration : 1: 29h

Genre : Horror, Comedy

Date of DVD release : June 26, 2020

Release Date VOD : April 21, 2020

This is the first working day of Sam Craft, as livreuse pizza. The girl is disappointed by the stinginess of the customers, which will give her no tip. When he is entrusted with a delivery in an upscale neighborhood, she thinks her luck has turned. Monumental mistake : all right fell into the clutches of a cult satanist looking for a virgin to sacrifice, she will have to fight for his life – and his tip…

Fangoria Films, vintage 2019



Satanic Panic is a american horror film has the peculiarity of being stamped “Fangoria Films “. For those of you who might ignore, Fangoria is an american magazine cinema, published since 1979. Specializing in horror movies / exploitation, and more especially in the ” gore “, the journal had it many years ago given birth to a production company, Fangoria Filmshaving produced three feature films between 1990 and 1992 before putting the key under the door.

Horror cinema has largely democratized in the space of thirty years, Fangoria Films reborn finally from the ashes in 2018, producing Puppet Master : The littlest Reich, reboot of the saga created by David Schmoeller in 1989, and with the notable peculiarity of having been written by S. Craig Zahler (Bone Tomahawk). In 2019, Fangoria Films re-creates the event by producing two horror films : VFWwith Stephen Lang, William Sadler, and Fred Williamson, and the famous Satanic Panicavailable from the 21 April on VOD on Orange, Channel VOD and UniversCiné.

Girl power

The first notable peculiarity of Satanic Panicthat is for once absolutely in the air of the time, is to put forward two women to key posts : Chelsea Stardust, as a director, and Hayley Griffith as the main actress. The most amazing thing in the history is above all that these two young women are the perfect unknown, to the filmography quasi-virgin. @StardustChelsea and @hayl_griffith ; both are quite present on the networks (Twitter, Instagram) but the top of their 5000 / 7000 subscribers and wheelbarrows, can not, for the moment, consider them as solid ” influenceuses “. Whence come they, therefore, are unknown, but the fact is that their entry in the small world of horror cinema is rather successful.

With its intrigue, slapstick, its effects gore little ragoutants and its excessiveness in sexual mess (it will not be forgotten anytime soon this strap-on topped with a énooooorme drill bit to drill a meter seemingly intended to drill holes into reinforced concrete !), Satanic Panic seems to have been designed by its authors as a pure ” film festival “, designed to laugh in unison cinema halls filled to the gentiles, geeks, lovers of gore and humour fat. The presence in the casting of a few heads known is quite pleasing, Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) Jerry O’connell (Sliders), passing by Ruby Modine (Happy Birth Dead) or Jeffrey Daniel Phillips3 from Hell).

Heiress Alexandra Daddario

Another detail will not escape probably not to fans of the genre horror : the resemblance between the main actress, Hayley Griffith and Alexandra Daddario. The same kind of role, and physical traits in common, one comes to wonder if the role of Sam, the heroine livreuse of pizzas Satanic Panicwas not originally thought to Alexandra Daddario. Perhaps she declined, perhaps it was too expensive for Fangoria Filmsor perhaps she believes no longer able to play the virgin maids (literally) at the age of 34 years.

Anyway, it seems that Hayley Griffith to be considered here is clearly the heir of Alexandra Daddario, this could possibly open the door to a great career within the genre of horror. Alexandra Daddario has always been a big favorite of fanboys horror across the world – to such an extent that the fanzine French ” All the colors of the Bis “ he has even devoted a number in 2018.

Gore but good child



Delightfully fun and predictable, thought of it as a “recreation” gorasse and a little provoc’, Satanic Panic allows, therefore, the writer Grady Hendrix mix extreme horror and comedy, providing us with a social satire inherited from Brian Yuzna on the basis of black magic and of class struggle. The script is sufficiently generous in the passages of ” shock “, in gags and plot twists to allow the beginner Chelsea Stardust ensure that the viewer has time to get bored or to ask questions. Of course, with such a point of departure, we will be right find the plot development a little timid as he would have been able to go a lot further and a lot more trash in many areas, but we understand that said that the idea was not to go looking for the visceral horror, the strangeness or discomfort.

Thus, Satanic Panic leaves and never the rails of the entertainment good child. But this choice to offer the viewer a narrative that is fun and relatively “feel good” (even if we can express some reservations about the moral of the story, seemingly right out of a song by Motörhead) reserves the account in the recreation to organize some digressions rather unusual in the genre. One thinks for example of this original scene of confession express, while the heroine is in the process of practicing a ritual, which turns out to narrativement quite swollen and that in the end works rather well. We think of the apparitions of the little girl in the white dress, which is of course an echo of the virginity of Sam. We also think of the fun, struggles and power games within the clan of the witches, and especially to the opposition between Danica (Rebecca Romijn) and Gypsy (Arden Myrin). We think, finally, this “attack sheet” that will not be reminiscent of the delusions of Sam Raimi and his team on the saga Evil dead.