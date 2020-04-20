To see and listen to the 20 April

Opera

The Tales of Hoffmann

The most famous of the operas of Offenbach was found in Robert Carsen a defender faithful : its staging, created in 2000, takes care of asserting on each table, splendid, the fantastic hoffmannien that convened the libretto of Jules Barbier. Anxiety romantic is combined here with the humour of Offenbach, never absent from the scene. Ramón Vargas is a Hoffmann haggard, preceded endlessly by muse less weary than amused by its inertia, which has the elegance and the sparkling eyes of Stéphanie d’oustrac. Roberto Tagliavini is an antagonist to be dreaded, though less than the treble coloratura ofErmonela Jaho in Olympia.

To see on the site of the Paris Opera to 19: 30 then on France TV until 26 April

Cinema

True Grit

It is customary to make No Country for Old Men the neo-western ultimate of the Coen brothers, where the darkness and the violence the prize money to a tenderness that became their trademark. The time has shown, however, that the True Grit that was followed a few years later, reveal themselves to be more successful. Because this ode to the “true courage” -the “true grit” of the title– to the nines less nihilistic has a depth and melancholy that is rare. They have to be much to the benefit of his interpreter, main –teen Hailee Steinfeld, quite stunning– and the relaxation of Jeff Bridges and Matt Damon, but also to write neat, which added to the myth of breath from the wild West of humanity to flower of skin.

To see on Arte at 20h55

Dance

Dancing his sentence

Released on the 26th of march on France 3the very beautiful documentary Valerie Müller is still available in replay for a few days. The director and partner ofAngelin Preljocaj followed the latter in workshops in prisons : a special intimacy has developed between the inmates of Baumettes and the choreographer. This first unusual collaboration with non-professional resulted in a creation and a tour like no other : the opening to the outside made possible by the leaves, washed by the introspection that involves dance. To those who still doubt the miraculous powers of the art on the human soul and the wounds of the intimate, Dancing his sentence remember more than ever the need for it.

To see on France TV until 26 April

SUZANNE CANESSA

April 2020







Suzanne Canessa | uploaded on Monday, April 20, 2020 ·