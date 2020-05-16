To see : the new documentary about Justin Bieber! | Noovo

A particularly interesting series of

Whether you’re a fan of Justin Bieber or not, the new documentary about his life may be of interest to you. In effect, the series of ten episodes, which is available free of charge on YouTube as of now, we have direct access to his life.

Verdict : we’re already addicted!

Justin, the child-star

The documentary Justin Bieber: Seasonswe opened the door on the daily life of the star, in addition to making a foray into his past. It is remembered that Justin had to take a pause of nearly two years recently, thus cancelling several shows of his tour, in order to take care of him. Exhausted, anxious, Justin had never taken a break since the beginning of his career, when he started in the industry very young. In the documentary, we can see his manager, Scooter Braun, talk about the fact that he saw Justin run out and he knew that he should take care of him before continuing. You can see many Hailey Baldwinhis wife, who speaks of his lover, claiming that she loves to see him do what he is passionate about, namely, music.

It is apparently during the festival Coachellain 2019, the flame reappeared. Ariana Grande, who was giving a show for the occasion, had invited Justin to come up on stage with her for a song. Justin said to have got the bug again, and since then, he is back working on a new album which will be released later this year. For the moment, we are listening in a loop Yummyher first single for this new opus.

Justin Bieber thus speaks with openness to the challenges that his career was placed. Having grown up in the public eye, he has always had a lot of pressure on his shoulders as an artist. The documentary also leads us to Stratfordin Ontario, where Justin grew up. For fans of the singer, these scenes are more than interesting! We saw also through these times the creation of his first album, which took almost four years of work. Memories intertwined at times more current to supplement the series on the singer.

Finally, the documentary also provides us with a premiere some songs from the new album of Justin, which is apparently very personal. We will also be able to see unpublished pictures of his wedding with the model Hailey Baldwin.

The series, which would have cost nearly 20 million YouTubewill be available free on the video platform. Fans or not fans, it’s to look at!

Photo credit: Billboard