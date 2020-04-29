To Survive, the next series Sophie Turner is revealed in the trailer

Let’s be honest. With Sophie Turner, you never really know quite what we can expect. Capable of virtuoso performances in some episodes of Game of Thrones, the actress was also largely disappointed in X-Men : Dark Phoenix. She is back on the front of the stage with the series is to Survive, for the streaming platform, Quibi. We discover the trailer.

To Survive, an ambitious and seductive

It’s been a few months that there is already talk of this project in which she co-starred with Corey Hawkins starts to make his little place between The Walking Dead, 24 : Legacy, 6 Underground, and especially the very good BlacKKKlansman. Jane and Paul, the two characters they will embody on the screen are left alone on a snowy mountain, after the crash of the plane in which they were.

The story is presented as a survival, a challenge of man against nature, all served by the landscapes and, more generally, visuals that seem to be particularly cared for.

Survive the adaptation of a book of the same name by Alex Morel and also makes us think of the Territory of the Wolves in Joe Carnahan.

The trailer is particularly the beautiful part to the story of the characters, leaving us the time to discover how they got there. One can also admire the visual quality, especially when one remembers that Quibi is first and foremost a platform designed phones. A choice that should also have consequences for the narrative with episodes shorter than what one is accustomed to in normal times.

The series will be launched from 6 April next year in the United States. For France, no date of launch is not yet announced for Quibi. It will therefore have to wait or find other ways to see Quibi in the coming weeks.