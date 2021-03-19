To the natural! Mia Khalifa surprises fans from the bathtub

Model and actress Mia Khalifa again shocks her fans thanks to a long-time photo she appears completely natural next to her husband Robert Sandberg.

It was through her Twitter account that she posted this tender image in which she appears with her partner, both are without any garments so she can distinguish, any photograph in which she appears next to her husband always manages to captivate her fans because Mia Khalifa always looks very in love and excited to be with the person she loves.

Although Mia Khalifa is such a celebrity on the Internet it seems that her partner does not see anything intimidated and supports her in each and every one of the projects that the entrepreneur and social media personality tends to undertake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Perhaps it’s important for the former adult film actress that her partner gives her the freedom to do what she loves most and what also helps her have financial solvency.

Fans of Sarah Joe Chamoun, Mia Khalifa’s full name, are always on the back of her posts especially when she looks most in love like this 2018 publication where she’s inside the tub with her husband sitting in the back as she hugs her.

It was on October 18 that she shared this photo on Twitter, with more than 3,000 likes, 125 retweets and 25 tweets quoted, although it’s not one of Mia Khalifa’s most popular photos could be considered one of the favorites.

The model and entrepreneur is sitting with her knees collected, her husband hugs her from behind but has her head hidden, for her part Mia Khalifa is turning towards the camera with a very flirtatious look, evidently her figure is wet being inside the bathtub but her hair still looks a little dry.

The material with which the bathroom is made appears to be marble and the large mosaics that are placed on the wall as well or could be a similar variation that reminded this material.

Several of the comments she received in the publication ask her to please re-record in the film industry for adults, previously her videos became one of the most popular, this happened in 2015 when her name was constantly trending although today she remains one of the best known as her films remain in force on that page famous for having this type of content.

In her account of Twiiter Mia Khalifa has 3 million 600 thousand followers; in the photo description she referred to a new video posted on Youtube, inviting her followers to subscribe to that channel to enjoy the “new memories”.

The video is from a channel that Mia Khalifa and her husband have, in it they share some adventures, trips and activities that they perform together, the channel is called “Robert and Mia”, to date it has 218 thousand subscribers and has only 6 videos, the channel opened it in 2018 and to date have not shared new material.

On the cover of the channel of Mia Khalifa and her boyfriend we find a photo similar to the protagonist of this note, surely it was a rather interesting photo shoot, surely some of her followers were left wanting to see more content of both on their Youtube channel.