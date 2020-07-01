To wash us In the Blood, Kanye West composed a prayer for America

The rapper billionaire, has just published a new video that illustrates the hours of darkness that pass through the united States.

Wash us In the Blood multiplies the biblical references in the images of a country on the verge of explosion.

The rapper american Kanye West has released Tuesday a new song, Wash us In the Blood, “Wash us by the blood”, an allusion to a passage from the book Of Revelation : “They have washed their robes, and made them white in the blood of the lamb.” The clip that accompanies this new title, which includes images of recent protests against police violence and racism that occurred in the united States, and especially of the incidents which have been enamelled. But the extracts are also video games, pictures of drones, file images in a large collage that represents a country shaken by the misfortune.

The clip also includes video clips that show Breonna Taylor, a nurse of black people killed by police in march in his apartment. In these extracts, Kanye West called multiple times “Holy spirit come down, we need You now”, “get Down on us holy Spirit, we need you now.”

This song, the first from the upcoming album from the rapper of Chicago, The god’s own Countrymultiplies the biblical references. The husband of Kim Kardashian has publicly converted to christianity in recent years.

The song sounds very energetic, contains a cameo from rapper Travis Scott and has been mixed by the legend of hip hop Dr Dre. Kanye West and his brand Yeezy have recently entered into a partnership with the teaching american ready-to-wear for the Gap.