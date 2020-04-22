To watch the 50th anniversary of the event

On April 22, 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and as the world community gathers for the fight against the pandemic coronavirus, the event reminds us that we all live together on this planet.

Movies for families to documentaries on the critical conservation, here is a list of educational programs, Earth Day to look at.

Disney +

The streaming service Disney has a multitude of options, including the documentary narrated Disneynature Meghan Markel “Elephant” and “Dolphin Reef” by Natalie Portman.

There are also films focused on conservation, including “Avatar”, “Bambi” and “Pocahontas” – something for everyone in the family.

Earth Day also coincides with the Week of national parks, and National Geographic has the series in eight parts “national Parks of America”, which highlights sites like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone – places that we would definitely visit the place of shelter at home. National Geographic also has more than a dozen documentaries, including the premiere of “the Hope” by Jane Goodall.

Hulu

Hulu has its own documentary Goodall – “Jane” in 2017 – streaming. We also recommend “March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step” and “Zoo”, which takes a look behind-the-scenes on the residents of the Bronx zoo.

“H2O, the molecule that made us “

The Earth is composed of 72% water, and this new documentary explores its most precious resource: water. “H2O, The Molecule That Made Us” is a television series and digital special three-part airs this Wednesday on PBS and airs for three consecutive Wednesdays. The series will also be available streaming on PBS here.

“The clean world”

Actor Zac Efron and star of TikTok, Zach King, will be joined by celebrities such as Lil Dicky, Liza Koshy and Cody Simpson to talk about the efforts to clean up our planet. The special Discovery will be in different places of the world, including a beach cleaning in the city is the birthplace of Efron in California. Efron interview also Denis Hayes, who founded Earth Day in 1970.

Discovery will also be posting reminders of “Racing Extinction” and its magnificent series nature “Serengeti”. Check out the complete list of emissions to the Earth Day network here.

The planet of the humans

This documentary produced by Michael Moore, which you can watch in its entirety above, takes a critical look at the current state of the movement of green energy. You can read our review here.

Earth day live

From Wednesday, a generation of young people will meet in line for Earth Day Live, a live broadcast of three days, mobilizing millions of people around climate action. The livestream will collect funds for the relief efforts of the COVID-19.

10 films with social distancing to look at while you are in isolation, of ‘Home Alone’ to ‘The Martian’ (Photos)

Welcome to the self-isolation. While many Americans find themselves trapped inside (for who knows how many days) are trying to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus, you might find yourself a little crazy. Run out of things to stream on Netflix? You try to avoid eating all the snacks quarantine? Here is a list of 10 movies to keep you occupied while enjoying this feeling of isolation.

20th Century Fox

“Home alone” (1990) This classic John Hughes follows Kevin McCallister, 8 years old, abandoned at home while his family forgets it on the road for the Christmas holidays. Macaulay Culkin is entered in the celebrity as Kevin, pushing back the invaders at home. “Home Alone” was nominated for two Oscars and has been reported to 477,1 million dollars in the world.

Watch the trailer here. Check here the options for streaming.

20th Century Fox

“Cast Away” (2000) Tom Hanks plays an executive of FedEx stuck on a Pacific island after a violent storm crashed his plane. He spends four years alone on an island with only a volleyball named Wilson as a company. “Cast Away” has won two Oscar nominations and brought 429,6 million dollars worldwide at the box office.

Watch the trailer here. Check here the options for streaming.

“I am legend” (2007) This thriller Will Smith based on the novel by Richard Matheson from 1954 of the same name takes place years after a virus kills most of humanity and transforms the rest into monsters. Robert Neville (Smith), apparently the sole survivor in New York city, sought valiantly for a cure. “I Am Legend” has reported 585,4 million at the global box office.

Watch the trailer here. Check here the options for streaming.

“Into the Wild” (2007) Written and directed by Sean Penn, this film follows a recent college graduate Christopher McCandless (Emile Hirsch) as he renounces his savings of life to make the auto-stop and live in the wilderness of Alaska. “Into the Wild” was based on the book of non-fiction 1996 by Jon Krakauer of the same name, which was an extension of an article of 9,000 words of Krakauer on McCandless titled ” Death of an Innocent “. The film was nominated for two Oscars and has reported 56.7 million dollars at the box office.

Watch the trailer here. Check here the options for streaming.

Paramount Vantage

“Disturbia” (2007) This modern version of the “rear window” of Alfred Hitchcock follows a high school student Kale Brecht under house arrest for the summer. It keeps an eye on its neighbors to avoid to get bored, falls in love and suspects one of them of being a serial killer. “Disturbia” has reported $ 118.1 million worldwide at the box office.

Watch the trailer here. Check here the options for streaming.

Paramount Pictures

“Moon” (2009) If you start to talk to you, see Sam Rockwell in ” Moon “, one of the many films about an astronaut alone in space on this list. The film offers a nice ride as it follows a man who experiences a personal crisis as he is nearing the end of a three-year stay in solitary undermining of helium-3 on the other side of the Moon. “Moon” was reported $ 9.8 million at the box office.

Watch the trailer here. Check here the options for streaming.

Sony Pictures Classics

“127 hours” (2010) James Franco plays in another movie based on a true story. The film follows a mountain climber who is trapped under a boulder while … 127 hours. He finally has to resort to desperate measures to survive. “127 Hours” has been nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, and has reported 60.7 million in the world.

Watch the trailer here. Check here the options for streaming.

Fox Searchlight

“Gravity” (2013) This movie about a space disaster directed by Alfonso Cuarón with Sandra Bullock at the event as an astronaut struggling to return to earth after space debris from the leave, she and her partner, played by George Clooney, stranded in space. “Gravity” won seven Oscars, including best director, and has been reported to 723,2 million at the global box office.

Watch the trailer here. Check here the options for streaming.

“Wild” (2014) Based on the memoirs of Cheryl Strayed, ” Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail “, the film stars Reese Witherspoon in the role of Cheryl, determined to complete the trek solo and one thousand five hundred kilometers as a way to recover from a personal tragedy. “Wild” has been nominated for two Oscars, including best actress, and has reported 52.5 million at the box office.

Watch the trailer here. Check here the options for streaming.

Photo by Anne Marie Fox Searchlight

“The Martian” (2015) After having been stranded on Mars, and the rest of his crew, the assuming of death, the astronaut Mark Watney is forced to use his intelligence and his knowledge as a botanist in order to survive alone on the planet for a year. “The Martian” was nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture, and has been reported to 630.2 million dollars in the world.

Watch the trailer here. Check here the options for streaming.

20th Century Fox

Previous slide

Next slide

The containment loves company

Welcome to the self-isolation. While many Americans find themselves trapped inside (for who knows how many days) are trying to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus, you might find yourself a little crazy. Run out of things to stream on Netflix? You try to avoid eating all the snacks quarantine? Here is a list of 10 movies to keep you occupied while enjoying this feeling of isolation.